ART Comes to the Everyman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Everyman Theatre has announced the upcoming production of Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning modern classic, ‘Art’, in Baltimore this October 19 – November 16, 2025.

This provocative and hilarious comedy, translated by Christopher Hampton and directed by Associate Artistic Director Noah Himmelstein, showcases Everyman Theatre’s dedication to ensemble storytelling through its all-Resident Company cast. Featuring the talents of Resident Company Member Tony K. Nam (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) as Yvan, veteran Resident Company Member Bruce Randolph Nelson (The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful) as Serge, and founding Resident Company Member Kyle Prue (Be Here Now) as Marc. Each actor can bring a familiarity and friendship to their roles that are unique to being part of an ensemble resident company – offering a sense of trust, shared history, and collaboration to their stage performances that deeply resonate with audiences. Nelson recently celebrated his 50th production with Everyman. Nam has shown his versatility in a wide range of plays on the Everyman stage, from comedies to dramas. Prue has a deep and historic connection to Everyman Theatre, having been a cast member in the theater's very first production, The Runner Stumbles, in 1990. He is also one of the company's longest-tenured executives, currently serving as Producing Director.

"As we celebrate our 35th anniversary, it felt essential to revisit a play that perfectly embodies our core mission. 'Art' is a beautiful testament to the power of friendship and our Resident Company of Actors. The deep trust and shared history between Bruce, Tony, and Kyle elevates this story of friendship and conflict, making it a profound and truly authentic Everyman production," states Founding Artistic Director, Vincent M. Lancisi.

Set in modern-day Paris, ‘Art’ is a razor-sharp comedy that follows three long-time friends whose relationship becomes strained after one of them purchases an exorbitantly expensive, white monochromatic painting presented as modern art. As the friends engage in hilarious and uproarious debate over the subjective nature of art, loyalty, and taste, this infamous painting threatens to unravel the bonds of friendship. Produced in more than 45 countries and translated into over 30 languages, this Tony Award-winning modern classic has been delighting audiences worldwide for nearly three decades and is currently having a Broadway revival. Everyman’s production brings this story of friendship with a unique staging that’s built right here in Baltimore, making it accessible for all local audiences.

“Art is wildly funny and ultimately tender in its exploration of friendship under pressure. Yasmina Reza asks, ‘What if disagreement didn’t divide us, but was a spark for closeness, growth, and new possibilities?’ I can’t wait to be in the house with our audience, experiencing the electric chemistry of these three brilliant actors,” states Noah Himmelstein, Associate Artistic Director.

Alongside Himmelstein, the creative team consists of Paige Hathaway (Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None) Scenic Design, Jeannette Christensen (Dinner and Cake) Costume Designer, Resident Company Member Harold F. Burgess II (Crumbs from the Table of Joy) Lighting Design, Sun Hee Kil (Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None) Sound Design, Resident Company Member Lewis Shaw (The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful) Fights and Intimacy, and Molly Prunty (Primary Trust) will lead the Stage Management team.

Public performances run from Tuesday, October 21, through Sunday, November 16, with weekday and weekend performances starting at $55. Additionally, Everyman offers nearly 700 Pay-What-You-Choose seats across the entire run with seats allocated to every performance as well as an entirely Pay-What-You-Chose first preview on Sunday, October 19. Additionally, student discounts are available at all performances with valid student ID. These discount programs serve Everyman’s mission to remove barriers and enable as many people as possible to share the joys of theatre.