Review: THE GRAND SHOW IN ST. MARGARETHEN'S QUARRY

After last year's success (click here to read the previous year's review) with two sold-out shows in St. Margarethen's stunning quarry, this year will be Bigger, brighter, and more colorful than before, so the producers of MUSICAL STARS THE GRAND SHOW. St. Margarethen is, to be honest, a breathtaking location for extravagant shows, and the GRAND SHOW has been an extravaganza in many ways. Audiences seem to love Musical Mega Events, like ELISABETH in Schönbrunn earlier this year, and what's not to love about them? With fantastic scenery, glimmering costumes, and a handpicked playlist presented by some of the greatest singers, ingredients for a great night out. With Ana Milva Gomes, Maya Hakvoort, Missy May, Tertia Botha, Roberta Valentini, Drew Sarich, and Mark Seibert, the producers united some of the most familiar names in the German-speaking Musical area. Only one of the announced ones missed the concert for an excellent reason. Lukas Perman and his wife, Musical Actress Marjan Shaki became parents again. (Congratulations on behalf of Broadway World Austria)

Missy May and the Ensemble © I&P Tomorrow Musical, Emmerich Mädl.

What exactly makes a show a great show? Your Leading Ladies and Men, shimmering costumes (created by Niko Niko), breathtaking set design (thanks to the quarry), musical numbers kicking audiences out of their seats ( like the ones from ELISABETH or JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR), combined with out-of-this-world dance breaks. THE GRAND SHOW had it all, but sometimes too much of everything. Gulio Benvenuti's choreographies impressed, but sometimes less is more. In other words, to quote an old friend: "The chorus was entrancing, but the dancing was a lamentable mess!"

Ben Krischek ©I&P Tomorrow Musical, Emmerich Mädl

It was an exciting idea to create a leitmotif with a Narrator (Ben Krischke) taking audiences by the hand and guiding them through the show, but music doesn't need a Narrator. It speaks for itself. Nothing else can open someone's heart more than a charming tune.

Drew Sarich and Austria's Special Olympic Team members showed us how to do it right. They opened everyone's heart with the German Version of DEAR EVAN HANSEN'S You Will Be Found. Simple, pure, and touching, a moment to remember.

Apart from well-known Hits, like the ones from ELISABETH, where Maya Hakvoort and Mark Seibert are bringing the house down (on and on again), some new and never heard before songs made it into the concert. One of them is the Boy Falls From The Sky from SPIDERMAN TURN OFF THE DARK (sung by Drew Sarich). No one might ever see SpiderMan back in a theatre but what a joy to get a glimpse of the music served on such a golden plate.

THE GRAND SHOW is a colorful spectacle set in one of Europe's most prominent and oldest Open Air venues. Expectations for next year's event are even higher after this Musical Extravaganza. Audiences love Musical Mega events, and as said before, what's not to love about them?

Tertia Botha ©I&P Tomorrow Musical, Emmerich Mädl

