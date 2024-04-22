Review: DAVOR/DANACH (BEFORE/AFTER) at Theatre Spielraum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Davor/Danach (Before/After) is an intimate chamber musical written by Stuart Matthew Price and Timothy Knapman. It can be seen for the first time in German at the Theatre Spielraum in the heart of Vienna.

The show's plot follows the complicated relationship between Ami and Ben before and after a life-changing incident. (click here to read the interview with Stuart Matthew Price)

It's going back and forth in their relationship, seeing the two of them, getting a second chance for their love, a second chance to fix what didn't work out before. Indeed, it is a complex plot and quite a task for the director and the actors. We are not talking about time traveling in a Back to the Future style; it's more fluid and less spectacular; the magic happens through the actors, only supported by minor costume changes. Every time you fall for a character (before or after), the storyline switches, and they present a somewhat different (and yet not always charming) face.

Director Robert G. Neumayr (also responsible for the German translation) led his actors safely through the different timelines, making it easy for audience members to follow the plot. We get an idea about their past failed relationship, and of course, you are curious if they will make it in their second attempt.

Florian Sebastian Fitz (Ben) and Denise Jastraunig (Ami) ©Barbara Pállfy

Does every story need a happily ever after?

Do we need a Happy Ending, and what defines happiness at the end? In the case of Davor/Danach, the audience expected a happy ending for the two of them, but as Act 2 grows, you can see what they are feeling and going through and accept if it doesn't work out. You prepared yourself (and your tissues) for a tearfully sad ending when (SPOILER ALERT) everything took another turn, and we arrived at the, to be honest, not expected, Happy End of the show.

Of course, we are over the moon that Amie and Ben are finally together, but we have come so far, accepting that their second try doesn't work out either. We have been brought so charmingly soft to the verge that it just felt alright. They tried, but as in real life, sometimes it doesn't work.

All of course, because of the beautifully intimate written music, but even more because of Denise Jastraunig and Florian Sebastian Fitz. The two of them chime together Before and After. Jastraunig is well known for having multiple leading roles in numerous hit shows. It is her first time, apart from a vast set, just her and the story. A rather unusual setting, but she has proven her credibility in this yet intimate and challenging chamber musical. Her companion, Florian Sebastian Fitz, a perfect match in both timelines, brought something raw into his character(s), which should be seen in Musical theatre more often.

Florian Sebastian Fitz (Ben) and Denise Jastraunig (Ami) ©Barbara Pállfy



Too many self-proclaimed Off-Musicals have been around from time to time. Davor/Danach is what Off-Musical should be: charmingly funny, intimate, and engaging, but without flying apes or floating white paper—just the music paired with outstanding actors, able to create. Better be fast because this little Musical gem is in town for a strictly limited run.