Review: DAS VINDOBONA SEASON PRESENTATION at Das Vindobona

Kick-Off for the 2022/23 Season

Sep. 07, 2022  

Summer is coming to an end, and theatres all over the country are ready to welcome back their audiences. So did Wolfgang Ebner, head of DAS VINDOBONA, a place already known for its diversly entertaining program.

Some of this year's artists went on stage, presenting a glimpse of what audiences can expect from the 2022/23 season. Ebner's concept of fine dining and entertaining amusement found its place in Vienna's cultural scene. After all the Covid restrictions, this year's season will be a good one, with hopefully no unforeseen closings. Drag Shows, Burlesque-themed evenings, readings (better don't miss Joseph Lorenz and Julian Valerio Rehrl with MOZART and SALIERI), and loads of Music. Many occasions to celebrate at the Vindobona, from Halloween to Christmas, New Year's Eve, or the European Song Contest. Also, back on the list Ebners Biggest Hit, the Culinarical, and Caspar Richter and Friends with a Pre-Christmas Concert ( like we used to enjoy during Richters reign as VBWs Music Director). Also back on stage at the Vindobona Ann Mandrella and Drew Sarich, to star in one of Broadway's most anticipated unusual shows, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH.

Werner Sobotka and Drew Sarich ©Katharina Schiffl

VINDOBONA is a place with an open heart for everyone. Diversity par excellence! Take a look at the menu, pick your favorites and enjoy a great (and colorful) night out at one of Vienna's theatrical Hot Spots.


From This Author - Martin Ganeider

Martin Ganeider, born in the beautiful mountains of Austria (not so Sound of music as some might think) felt in love with Musical theatre when he found a Vinyl from the Austrian production of CATS.... (read more about this author)


