PING PONG Comes to Salzburg Festival This Summer
Performances run Thu 20 July - Fri 18 August.
'If you want to join our group, the others say you have to do something crazy!' Esra would like to hang out with the girls from the other class in her year. But doing something crazy - does she even want to do that? And what could she do?
Looking for a chance to prove herself, she eyes Vlad at the ping-pong table. He is waiting alone and listening to music. When Esra sees his new headphones, she realizes what would be totally crazy...
In this musical and theatrical show featuring singing, guitar, saxophone and percussion, a volley of insecurities, taunts and common interests fly around the table in a musical quickfire game of table tennis.
CREATIVE TEAM
- Annika Haller Direction and Sets
- Giorgio Musolesi Musical Realization
- Eva-Mareike Uhlig Costumes
- Elena Althaler Choreography
- Paul Fresacher Light
- Thomas Achitz, Markus Gößler Video
- Richard Deutsch Sound Production
- Armela Madreiter Dramaturgy
CAST
