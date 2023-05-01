Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PING PONG Comes to Salzburg Festival This Summer

Performances run Thu 20 July - Fri 18 August.

May. 01, 2023  
'If you want to join our group, the others say you have to do something crazy!' Esra would like to hang out with the girls from the other class in her year. But doing something crazy - does she even want to do that? And what could she do?

Looking for a chance to prove herself, she eyes Vlad at the ping-pong table. He is waiting alone and listening to music. When Esra sees his new headphones, she realizes what would be totally crazy...

In this musical and theatrical show featuring singing, guitar, saxophone and percussion, a volley of insecurities, taunts and common interests fly around the table in a musical quickfire game of table tennis.

Schubertiade Chamber Concert Comes to Salzburg in May Photo
Schubertiade Chamber Concert Comes to Salzburg in May
When Daniel Barenboim first picked up the conductor’s baton as a young teenager he had already established a reputation as a child prodigy at the piano. Wilhelm Furtwängler, for whom he auditioned in Salzburg in 1954, called the eleven-year-old a ‘phenomenon’. Alongside his appearances as soloist and conductor, the inspired and passionate communicator Barenboim has always been driven by the urge to participate in the most intimate form of musical cooperation – in the dialogue, reciprocal listening, the give-and-take of chamber music.
Wiener Staatsoper Hat Die Spielzeit 2023/2024 Angekündigt Photo
Wiener Staatsoper Hat Die Spielzeit 2023/2024 Angekündigt
Abonnements und Zyklen sind ab dem 17. April bestellbar. Der Kartenverkauf für Vorstellungen im September und Oktober startet am 2. Mai 2023 um 10.00 Uhr, ebenso können ab diesem Zeitpunkt für alle Aufführungen ab November Karten vorbestellt werden.
Eyal Maoz Will Embark on European Solo Tour Photo
Eyal Maoz Will Embark on European Solo Tour
Fearlessly gritty, melodically enchanting, all the more powerful as hits of dreamy escapism when listened to at volume or at near silence - the wildly improvised compositions and sound-design from Eyal Maoz, a renowned guitarist, composer and band leader, who is also the owner of the notable production company, really lets the natural qualities of his esteemed works shine brightly, with the help of imaginative, top-of-the-line guitar effect setting.
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR IN CONCERT at Raimund Theater Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR IN CONCERT at Raimund Theater
What did our critic think of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR IN CONCERT at Raimund Theater?

