DER FLIEGENDE HOLLÄNDER Comes to Landestheater Linz

What did our critic think of THE STORY OF MY LIFE DIE GESCHICHTE MEINES LEBENS at Theater Spielraum?aMarch 19, 2025, marks the Opening Night for Neil Bartrams (Lyrics and Music) and Brian Hill's (book) Chamber Musical, THE STORY OF MY LIFE (Die Geschichte Meines Lebens- translated by Daniel Große Boymann) at the charming Theater Spielraum in Vienna.