BWW Previews: THEATERCOUCH CHRISTMAS CHARITY-CONCERT at Theatercouch Wien
Christmas in the Time of Covid-19
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, or should I say a festive lockdown season. After we went into the theatre season in September, everything is on hold now. To be honest, 2020 is like a poorly designed jukebox musical you can't get rid of. Of course, it has been great fun to watch all the different online streaming concerts, but we are more than ready to get back into the theatres all over the world, again. The arts are suffering, and most of them are left alone, without any help from all the officials. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, Rory Six, owner of Viennas Theatercouch came up with a Christmas Charity-Concert (of course, only online but hey, it's still a Christmas concert) to support both, the arts and artists. For only 20€ you are able to stream the concert from December 20th until the last day of 2020. You can choose between Rewards starting from 15€ up to 600€ (a private concert from and with Rory Six for you and 12 of your friends). It doesn't matter if it is an online event, Christmas is always near and dear. Prepare yourself with a festive ugly sweater, Christmas cookies and, if you like, some mulled wine, support the arts and enjoy the likes of Drew Sarich, Ann Mandrella, Bettina Bogdany, Anja Backus, Lenneke Willemsen, Denise Jastraunig, Yvonne Köstler, Abla Alaoui, Lisa Antoni, Armin Kahl and many many others in a never before seen festive season. Haul out the holly because we need a little Christmas.
