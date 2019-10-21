BWW Previews: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at Mehr! Theater Am Großmarkt Hamburg

Welcome to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Markus Schöttl!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is going to open the first German production in march 2020 at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg. Today, Producer Maik Klokow presented the Cast for Germany's Harry Potter. Austria's Markus Schöttl (from Klagenfurt) is going to play Harry Potter. Schöttl is well known for his talents on and off stage. He will be the first German Harry Potter in this magnificent and unique show. We are looking forward to see some magic, created live on stage by Markus Schöttl and the Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Schötll will share the stage with the likes of Jillian Anthony ( Hermione Granger), Sebastian Witt ( Ron Weasley), Sarah Schütz (Ginny Potter), Vincent Lang ( Albus Potter), Madina Frey (Rose Granger-Weasley), Alen Hodzovic ( Draco Malfoy) and Mathias Reiser (Scorpius Malfoy).

Follow the show on Social Media for further details and everything about Harry Potter in Hamburg or visit the website: www.harry-potter-theater.de

