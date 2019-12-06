BWW Previews: EVITA at Musicalsommer Winzendorf

Wietske van Tongeren IS EVITA!



Well-known Musical Actress Wietske van Tongeren is going to play EVITA next summer in the Musicalsommer Winzendorf production. Van Tongeren is currently stepping in as Grizabella in the sold-out run of CATS in Vienna. Winzendorf will be a breathtaking location for the Andrew Lloyd Webbers dramatic show about the most famous and powerful women in Argentine history. Director Marika Lichter told the press, that she knew in the moment she was watching pictures from Evita, who would be a perfect fit for her production in Winzendorf.

For further informations and Tickets visit: www.musicalsommer-winzendorf.at

Or click here to follow the Musicalsommer on facebook.

Marika Lichter with Wietske van Tongeren (EVITA)





Related Articles Shows View More Austria Stories