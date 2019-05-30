Young Australian Broadway Chorus Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ - A School Holiday Spectacular

Follow the yellow brick road to fun school holiday entertainment as the Young Australian Broadway Chorus presents The Wizard of Oz - Young Performers Edition at the University of Melbourne's Union Theatre from July 10-13, 2019. This fabulous one hour show features all the best-loved songs from the screen classic including Over the Rainbow, If I Only Had a Brain, Ding Dong the Witch is Dead and many more.

With brilliant costumes, beautiful scenery, and a dynamic cast of young performers, the adventures of Dorothy, her faithful dog Toto, Lion, Tinman and Scarecrow is fantastic holiday entertainment for the whole family. Follow along the yellow brick as they battle the Wicked Witch of the West to reach the famous Wizard of Oz.

The talents of the Young Australian Broadway Chorus (YABC) will come to the fore once again, following recent productions of Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR (Union Theatre) and Les Misérables (National Theatre) which enjoyed sell-out seasons and rave reviews.

"For 80 years, the MGM Movie Musical of The Wizard of Oz has been thrilling audiences with its fantastic story, spectacular visuals and outstanding songs," said director Robert Coates. "The Young Performers Edition of The Wizard of Oz pays homage to the classic film, giving a new generation of performers and audiences the opportunity to enjoy Dorothy's adventures. We're mounting this show on an epic scale - a huge cast of young singers, dancers and actors in amazing costumes, with some terrific scenery and effects - at a family friendly running time and ticket price."

The YABC is a dynamic, specialised musical theatre course for 8 -18 year olds, providing an exciting mix of tuition and onstage performance. With a focus on developing performance skills, members enjoy weekly rehearsals in acting, song, and programme delivers students with a diverse ability in musical theatre. Skills developed throughout the year are showcased on stage in performances twice a year.

