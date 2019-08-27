YOUR SILENCE WILL NOT PROTECT YOU Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival 2019

Do you remember the panic attack you had the first, and only, time you fisted someone? Gavin does. And it was hilarious.

Having tackled bullying and body image, language and love, acclaimed queer artist Gavin Roach has caved into demand and is finally offering up a more "happy" and "fun" show. The results could be utterly chaotic.

The third and final instalment of The Anxiety Trilogy, Your Silence Will Not Protect You is a joyous and illuminating adventure about coming to terms with mental illness, navigating alcohol abuse, and trying to figure out why the hell you didn't say something sooner.

Dates & Time: Tuesday 24th - Saturday 28th September, 8:15pm

Location: The Stables, Meat Market - 5 Blackwood St, Melbourne VIC 3051

Tickets: Full: $20, Group 4+ $15 + transaction fee

Booking info: https://melbournefringe.com.au/





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You