West Projections Announces 2020 Online Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Seven returning West Projections artists explore the theme of MOMENTUM through video projection.

Seven returning West Projections artists explore the theme of MOMENTUM through video projection, reflecting on the festival's development over its seven year history, as well as the artists' work and practices that have developed with us over the years.

Featured artists Paola Balla, Alison Bennett, Jody Haines, Jonathan Homsey, Shae Rooke & Jess Dubblu, Roberta Rich and Siying Zhou, as well as students from VU Polytechnic.

Join us in opening West Projections Festival 2020 with a free live online forum, featuring this year's commissioned artists on Friday August 21st from 4pm - 5pm, with the Festival available to view online through the website until Sunday August 23rd at 11pm.

LAUNCH EVENT: between the work

FACEBOOK: West Projections Festival 2020

EVENT: West Projections Festival

DATE: August 21-23, 2020

LAUNCH: Friday August 21st, 4-5pm

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You