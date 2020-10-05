Tomas Parrish and Lyndon Watts Featured In THIS BITTER EARTH

The reading will be streamed live to the ATC Facebook Page on Monday, 19th October at 7:00pm.

Antipodes Theatre Company has announced casting for Harrison David Rivers' This Bitter Earth. Part of ATC's Ricochet Reading Series, the online reading will be streamed live to the ATC Facebook Page on Monday, 19th October at 7:00pm and remain available for 24 hours.

A deep love is challenged by divisive political realities in this topical and compelling two-hander by American playwright Harrison David Rivers. Jesse, an introspective black playwright, finds his choices called into question when his boyfriend, Neil, a white Black Lives Matter activist, calls him out for his political apathy. As passions and priorities collide, the couple is forced to reckon with issues of race, class and the bravery it takes to love out loud. The reading will be directed by Dean Drieberg. "It's rare to read a script that knocks the wind out of you like this does," says Drieberg. "Harrison David Rivers' text is a feast and the characters are complicated and relatable, drawing you into their relationship with lyrical monologues and explosive interactions. This is a powerful and relevant story, one that many like myself will feel like they've lived in."

The cast includes Tomas Parrish (When the Light Leaves) and Lyndon Watts (Aladdin).

Harrison David Rivers is the winner of the 2018 Relentless Award for his play the bandaged place (New York Stage & Film). Selected plays and musicals: When Last We Flew (GLAAD Media Award, NYFringe Excellence in Playwriting Award), Sweet (AUDELCO nomination for Best Play), Where Storms Are Born (Berkshire Theatre Award nomination for Best New Play, Edgerton Foundation New Play Award), Five Points (MN Theatre Award for Exceptional New Work, BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Award for Best New Work), and This Bitter Earth (MN Theatre Award for Exceptional New Work, Joseph Jefferson Award nomination for Best Production). Harrison was the 2016 Playwright-in-Residence at the Williamstown Theatre Festival and is an alum of The Public Theater's Emerging Writers' Group.

Antipodes Theatre Company seeks to provide a collaborative and inclusive environment for producing independent theatre in Melbourne. ATC strives for inclusive hiring practices through a commitment to at least 50% of all positions filled by women, ethnically diverse artists, trans and non-binary artists, artists with a disability, seniors, or other members of historically or culturally marginalised communities.

Post-show forum: ATC Artistic Director Brandon Pape will moderate a question-and-answer session following the reading. Viewers can submit questions in the comments section.

