Tim Finn to Embark on 'Plays Escapade' Australian Tour

Regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation, New Zealand native Tim Finn is returning to Australia in August for three exclusive shows celebrating 40 years of his landmark debut solo album Escapade and performing other classic Finn songs with a full live band.

The Plays Escapade tour kicks off at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on Friday, 1 August then on to the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Saturday, 2 August before winding up at the State Theatre in Sydney on Saturday, 9 August. Tickets to all shows go on sale at 10.00am on Monday, 24 February from Ticketmaster.

“I’m excited to be playing these songs again and looking forward to sharing the moment with audiences in some beautiful old venues”, Finn said.

Originally released in 1983 (and recently reissued on coloured vinyl), Escapade was an immediate success, generating the hit singles Fraction Too Much Friction, Made My Day and Staring At The Embers as well as fan favourites In A Minor Key and Through The Years.

At the time, the album was an ambitious project, as it signaled Tim Finn breaking away from the hugely popular Split Enz, a band he co-founded in the early 1970’s. But Finn was to prove his critics wrong. Escapade went on to become one of the biggest locally released albums of the early 80’s taking home the 1983 Countdown ‘Album of the Year’ Award, a significant pop-culture moment at the time.

Fast forward to 2025, Tim Finn is returning to the stage for a genuine full-circle moment, shining the spotlight on the album that kick-started his stellar solo career. And as was the case with the original album recording, Finn has assembled an incredible live band to join him onstage.

Having wowed audiences in 2023 with the sold-out Lives & Times of Tim Finn tour along with recent appearances at the Big Red Bash and Mundi Mundi Bash, Finn was keen to keep the momentum and energy going. And while the focus this time will be on Escapade, Finn will also include songs penned from across his career and time in Split Enz and Crowded House.

Joining Tim on all shows as his special guest is Jem Cassar-Daley. With a voice that lingers in your soul and lyrics that transcend time, Jem has been a radiant fixture on the music stage since her debut in 2021. Her musical journey has been nothing short of spectacular, amassing a trove of accolades and acclaim that have firmly etched her name as a rising star of the Australian music scene.

Jem's magnetic stage presence, celestial vocals, and her ability to craft timeless songs have catapulted her to the forefront of the industry and earned her a constellation of nominations and awards, notably the prestigious titles of NIMA New Talent of the Year in 2022 and QMA Indigenous Artist of the Year also in 2022 along with being named 2024 – Best Pop Award winner and 2024 Queensland Music Awards and AIR Music Awards 2024 Song Of The Year winner for King of Disappointment.

Show Dates

Friday, 1 August 2025

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW



Saturday, 2 August 2025

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC



Saturday, 9 August 2025

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Photo credit: Karen Inderbitzen Waller

