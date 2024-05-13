Tickets Now on Sale For Final Melbourne Dates For WICKED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WICKED has been casting its spell over Melbourne since March. Final tickets go on sale this week for the Melbourne season at the Regent Theatre, with pre-sales from today and GP sales from Friday 17 May. Following six months of excited audiences, WICKED will transfer to Brisbane’s Lyric Theatre following the final Melbourne performance on 25 August.

Twenty years since celebrating its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Over 65 million people worldwide have seen this spectacular phenomenon, and WICKED has become the 4th longest running show in Broadway history.

The stellar Australian cast is led by Courtney Monsma as Glinda, the bubbly popular girl who becomes “Glinda the Good”, and Melbourne’s own Sheridan Adams as Elphaba, the girl born with emerald-green skin who grows up to become the “Wicked Witch of the West”. Robyn Nevin plays the role of Madame Morrible, Todd McKenney is the Wizard, Liam Head plays Fiyero, Adam Murphy is Dr Dillamond, Shewit Belay plays Nessarose, Kurtis Papadinis is Boq and Zoe Coppinger is the Elphaba Standby.

The talented group of performers comprising the WICKED ensemble and swings includes Christian Ambesi, Conor Bann-Murray, Brittany Carter, Olivia Castagna, Eli Cooper, Matt Cranleigh, Joseph Donovan, Sage Douglas, Bayley John Edmends, Todd Jacobsson, Rohan Khanna, Andrew Kroenert,Elisha Zion Lee, Jordan Malone, Emily Monsma, Matilda Moran, Jackson Reedman, Amelia Sanzo, dward Smith, Ksenia Teliatnikova, Lucas Van Rhijn, Jessica Vellucci, Mietta White and Jun Woodfield.

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women meet in the land of Oz. One, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. The other is bubbly, blonde, ambitious and exceptionally popular. They become rivals, then friends… until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento with original direction by Joe Mantello. WICKED is produced in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

