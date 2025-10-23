Tickets For Australian Tour of ART On Sale Today

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets to modern classic ART starring Richard Roxburgh, Damon Herriman and Ryan Corr go on sale in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane on Thursday 23 October.

In a rare opportunity to see three of Australia's finest actors on stage together, Richard Roxburgh (Rake, The Correspondent, Elvis), Damon Herriman (Better Man, Mr Inbetween, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Ryan Corr (House of the Dragon, Holding the Man, Kangaroo) will star together in the internationally award-winning play ART by Yasmina Reza translated by Chrispher Hampton, a razor-sharp comedy about friendship, ego and the chaos a single opinion can cause.

Commencing performances at Roslyn Packer Theatre in Sydney from 10 February 2026 for a limited season, the production will then tour to Brisbane's QPAC from 11 March, Melbourne's Comedy Theatre from 24 April and Adelaide's Her Majesty's Theatre as part of State Theatre Company South Australia's 2026 season from 20 May.

ART is directed by Lee Lewis (the original production of Prima Facie, Gaslight, Mother Play), with set and costume design by Charles Davis (The Importance of Being Ernest, La Traviata), lighting design by Paul Jackson (Rusalka, The Spare Room), sound design by David Letch for System Sound, and is produced by Rodney Rigby with Marriner Group, Paul Wheelton AM, and State Theatre Company South Australia.