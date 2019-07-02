The Soul Movers Announce Melbourne Shows On Ongoing Bona Fide Tour

The cool chill of winter has set in. People seek shelter in their soup bowls and coffee cups, cigarettes and any pub with an open fire... but wait... A street posters' flash of colour in the rain beckons... Sustenance for the body, mind AND soul? In three different soulful flavours? Pop, original rhythm and blues and funky Soul? I Gotta GIT ME SOME!

If you are feeling lonely, hungry, down - but not out - or just a bit low about being one third into Winter - there is a CURE! Some SOUL FOOD is coming atcha via The Toff in Town (perched above Cookie at 252 Swanston Street, Melbourne) on July 20!

Retired Red Wiggle (certainly NOT from playing the guitar tho) and partner in crimes of musical passion, Lizzie Mack, have joined forces with their Melbourne-based Soul brothers and sisters, and legendary vinyl spinner DJ Pierre Baroni, to accept the call to WARM THE SOULS of Melbourne folk desperately needing their soul pilot-flames re-lit.

Over FOUR HOURS from 7pm The Breadmakers, The Soul Movers and That Gold Street Sound plan to travel the entire Soul gamut from the irresistible early sixties varieties that Aretha, Stevie, James and other soul legends marked out, through a rockin garage and groovy pop spectrum before busting into the full-blown, horn-driven 1970's funk-soul spectrum.

They plan to MOVE, sweat-out, groove, RELEASE and REJUVENATE the collective souls of the lucky folks who hear the call and get on over to Moshtix: https://www.moshtix.com.au/v2/event/git-me-some-soul/113505# to git themselves some tickets - and fast - with close to half already sold!

Last month the Soul Movers released their last single from album Bona Fide - they were saving something special for last. If I Could Ever is the track that had legendary players the "Swampers" (collaborators of The Black Keys, The Rolling Stones, and Aretha Franklin) as well as live audiences across the country - instantaneously breaking into a boogie.

The Sydney-based rockin' soul and funky pop band features Lizzie Mack on lead vocals and ex-Red Wiggle and ARIA Hall of Famer Murray Cook on guitar with Marco Simec (keys) Andy Newman (bass) and Stu Wilson (drums). If I Could Ever is a cool mix of soul, funk and original rhythm and blues.

The Soul Movers have been touring their new album the length and breadth of Australia with sold out shows and heaps of praise. The crowd response has been overwhelmingly positive and they've added more dates to quench those insatiable appetites.

Melbourne, and interstate dates, for The Soul Movers also include:

Fri July 19 - Dogs Bar - St Kilda, VIC

Sun July 21 - The Old Bar - Fitzroy, VIC

Fri July 12 - Camelot Lounge - Marrickville NSW

Friday July 19 - Dogs Bar - St Kilda VIC

Sat July 20 - The Toff In Town - Melbourne VIC (with special guests)

Sun July 21 - The Old Bar - Fitzroy VIC

Sun July 28 - Manning Bar - Sydney NSW

Fri Aug 23 - Miami Marketta - Gold Coast QLD

Sat Aug 24 - The Bison Bar - Nambour QLD

Sun Aug 25 - The Milk Factory - Brisbane QLD

Fri Sept 6 - The Victoria - Bathurst NSW

Sat Sept 7 - The Agrestic Grocer - Orange NSW





