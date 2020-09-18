The Rubens Performing Livestream 'Informal Formal' Gig For Year 12 Students

Fans can tune in to the livestream with The Rubens on Friday 25 May at 7pm AEST on KFC's Facebook.

It's been a stinker of a year for students, and as young Aussies head into their final exams, there's a high chance they're going to miss out on a rite of passage they've been looking forward to all year - the Year 12 Formal. While state governments are still working out if they're happening and what they might look like, we do know that if they happen, they'll be very different and a watered-down version.



To give these studious Aussies a chance to kick up their heels at home, KFC and ReachOut are throwing The Informal Formal, with beloved Aussie rock group The Rubens, bringing their bangers live to the lounge rooms of fans around the country

If you're a Formal-less Year 12 student or want to reminisce on your Formal of years gone by, fans are encouraged to get their snazzy formal duds on and tune in to the epic gig on Friday 25 September from 7 pm via the KFC Facebook page.

To provide more than just entertainment, KFC will also be launching a competition for students to shout their entire year 12 class a delicious KFC dinner delivered on the night for a top-notch evening of dancing, singing and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Students can enter via the website from 9am AEST on Monday 21 September running until 9pm AEST on Wednesday 23 September.

The Rubens said: "We're stoked to be working with KFC and ReachOut to put on The Informal Formal gig. Looking back at our own formals, it was a moment to enjoy yourself and mark the end of an era at school, and while so many Aussies can't have their celebrations during this time, we hope this gives them a little bit of a moment to enjoy despite the circumstances. We'll be playing some oldies as well as our newest release 'Time Of My Life'. Tune in, and we'll tune-up."

The virtual concert is also aiming to shine a light on the services of ReachOut and encouraging Aussie youth to take a proactive approach to their mental health. With various restrictions in place across the country over the last few months and with some important milestone events being impacted, keeping your mind happy and healthy has never been more important.

Ashley de Silva, CEO at ReachOut, said: "By partnering with KFC and The Rubens we hope The Informal Formal will give young people across Australia a moment to celebrate but also to check in with themselves and others during a time that can be tough even in non-COVID-19 circumstances. Whatever life throws at you - from exams to isolation, free mental health support is available 24/7 at ReachOut.com".

Kristi Woolrych, CMO at KFC Australia, commented: "With most Year 12s unable to attend the special moment that is their end of year school Formal, we are excited to be working with The Rubens and ReachOut to put on 'The Informal Formal'. While nothing can replace attending the formal in person, hopefully, this brings some light relief to Australians across the country during these unusual times. We know that live music is a fantastic way to raise spirits and give a bit of a boost and we hope that the Informal Formal can provide a bit of fun to those who are doing it tough - especially the Year 12 students heading into exams."

ReachOut is a free digital mental health service that helps young people with whatever life throws at them. ReachOut has articles, videos and tips to help young people when it comes to looking after their mental health all available free and 24/7. ReachOut also has safe and established online peer support forums where young people can share what's happening to them and provide support for others in the community.

