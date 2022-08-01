The King Center and Space Coast Ballet to Present THE NUTCRACKER This December

The only Nutcracker you must see this season! Celebrate the joy and wonder of the holiday with the Space Coast Ballet as they celebrate their 19th year of bringing The Nutcracker to the King Center L3HARRIS Technologies Theatre, Main Stage!

This year Tchaikovsky's best-loved melodies will be performed again by the Brevard Symphony Orchestra! The artistry of sets and costumes from St. Petersburg, Russia are truly spectacular! This artistic masterpiece is directed by Joseph Gatti, a graduate of the Royal Ballet School in London. Formerly a Principal Dancer with the Cincinnati Ballet and Corella Ballet, and First Soloist with Boston Ballet, and features internationally acclaimed principal dancers along with talented dancers from the community. Enjoy the magic of Christmas as Clara takes you on an adventure to the land of snow and sweets, where flowers waltz and sugar plum fairies dance with delight. Space Coast Ballet, The Nutcracker, rivals any production in New York City or elsewhere. "...the greatest thing to hit the Space Coast..." --FLORIDA TODAY. A festive holiday tradition for the entire family!

Tickets are on sale this Friday, August 5, at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com or at the King Center Ticket Office beginning at Noon - 6 PM or by phone during same business hours by calling 321-242-2219.

Space Coast Ballet's The Nutcracker will be holding two performances on Saturday, December 3rd at 2 PM and 7 PM. Tickets starting at $29.25 (inclusive of fees) Military, 1st responders, and children ages 12 and under - tickets starting at $26.75 (inclusive of fees)

Everyone, including infants and toddlers, must have a ticket.

VIP Experience - $110 (inclusive of fees):

Premium ticket to the show

Backstage meet and greet (additional details to be provided)

Additional information can be found at www.KingCenter.com or www.spacecoastballetcompany.com.