The Hives Set First Australian Live Shows Since 2015

Celebrated as one of the most electrifying live acts in the world, International Rock Sensation The Hives will kick off their upcoming world tour in Australia this July. The Hives will be making the following state visits: four headline shows in Fremantle, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane – their first live dates down under since 2015.

The explosive garage rock five-piece responsible for such classics as ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’, ‘Walk, Idiot Walk’, ‘Tick Tick Boom’, ‘Main Offender’ and more today decree a new world tour, a high-octane new single – ‘Enough Is Enough’, premiered today – and news of their seventh opus, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, released upon the 29th day of August in the year 2025, through the venerable label Play It Again Sam.

The Hives, consisting of Howlin’ Pelle, Chris Dangerous, The Johan And Only, Nicholaus Arson, and Vigilante Carlstroem, have, over 30 years, carved their name into the annals of rock history. Their exploits have seen them sell out grand stadiums and share the stage with such monumental acts as AC/DC and The Rolling Stones. The BBC declared them “a force of nature,” and Rolling Stone named their album Veni Vidi Vicious one of the Top 100 Albums of the decade. Furthermore, their anthem, ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’, earned a most honorable spot among Pitchfork’s Top 500 Songs of the 2000s. With millions of albums sold, and the recognition of Platinum-certifications and numerous awards – Grammys, MTV Awards, NME Awards – they stand as titans in the realm of music. According to the legendary Joe Strummer, it is The Hives who saved Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Tickets for the Australian dates go on sale Thursday 10 April (12pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/thehives. Frontier Members can get early access via their presale starting Tuesday 8 April (12pm local time) – see website for full details.

The band’s last opus, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, released in the year of 2023, marked a momentous return after a decade of silence and earned critical acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, and Stereogum, among many others,

The creation of this latest marvel, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, took place in both Yung Lean/YEAR0001’s and Riksmixningsverket studios. The latter bearing the name of none other than Benny Andersson, the famed member of the mighty ABBA, located in Stockholm. The album was recorded under the guidance of their long-standing collaborator, Pelle Gunnerfeldt, whose works with the Viagra Boys, Yung Lean, and Elvira are known far and wide. Moreover, a most distinguished guest, Mike D of the legendary Beastie Boys, ventured across the seas to join in the creation of this magnum opus, hosting the band at his studio in the sunny shores of Malibu. And the esteemed Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age lent his counsel also.

THE HIVES AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Thursday 17 July

Metropolis | Fremantle, WA

oztix.com.au

Saturday 19 July

Forum | Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 23 July

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Thursday 24 July

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au

Photo credit: Dean Bradshaw

