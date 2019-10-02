The Big HOO-HAA! Melbourne Presents THE SATURDAY EXPERIMENT

The Big HOO-HAA! is Melbourne's longest-running and best-loved weekly impro comedy show. And now, you can watch this team of high energy improv comedians two times a week.

Introducing The Saturday Experiment: Presented by The Big HOO-HAA! Melbourne.

Running Saturday nights at The Butterfly Club, you never know exactly what brand of hilarious improvised comedy you're going to get. Expect fresh formats, brand new plot twists, and radical comedic one-liners, songs and laughs - all delivered in one action-packed hour by a who's who cast of Melbourne's best comedic talent.

If you've seen the Friday night HOO-HAA! show, this is something exciting and different... but just as hilarious. And now, you can watch this team of high energy improv comedians two times a week.

Come join The Big HOO-HAA! Melbourne for the ultimate comedic experiment.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You