The Barden Party Brings Shakespeare Double Bill to Chapel Off Chapel

After a highly successful international 90-show tour spanning New Zealand and Australia, The Barden Party is bringing two award-winning productions to Chapel Off Chapel in Melbourne for a limited run. Known for their bold musical reimagining of Shakespeare they will present a double-bill of Macbeth – A Sassy, Sexy, Bluegrass Twist with Romeo & Juliet. Both tales are reimagined with live music and unforgettable performances, whilst Macbethpresents a fierce gender-swapped take on the Scottish play.

The Barden Party, known for their bold musical reimagining of Shakespeare will storm Chapel Off Chapel in the audacious double bill with the same cast playing all the characters in Romeo & Juliet. Following this, they will tour Macbeth to Scotland making it's international debut at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

In this striking retelling, all the “kings” are played by Queens – powerful women commanding the stage with grit, grace, and no apologies. At the heart of the production is real-life couple Laura Irish and Ollie Howlett as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, bringing electrifying chemistry and emotional nuance to this bold Southern Gothic adaptation. Backed by a live Americana/folk soundtrack, this Macbeth pulses with swagger, sorrow, and rebellion.



“We didn't just swap genders – we flipped the power structure and watched it burn,” said Ollie Howlett, co-director. “This isn't a retelling. It's a reclaiming.”

The Queens at the helm include Laura Irish as Macbeth, Tara McEntee as Duncan and Julia Guthrey as Malcolm. The Queens will be supported by Criss Grueber as Banquo, Caleb James as Macduff and Hamish Boyle as Ross.

This production marks The Barden Party's second Australian tour and sixth full-scale show in just three years. From private gardens to national festivals, they've carved a name for their intimate, irreverent, music-infused Shakespeare and bold immersive theatre. The Barden Party will present the Shakespeare Double Bill at Chapel off Chapel from May 26 to June 1 with tickets available for one or both shows on the bill.

The Barden Party will travel to Scotland for the debut of Macbeth, (boots, banjos, bloody ambition and all) at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Tickets can be purchased for the shows individually or combined for the Macbeth/Romeo & Juliet double bill.

