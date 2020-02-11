The Australian Shakespeare Company Presents TWELFTH NIGHT Under The Stars

Join Viola, Duke Orsino and Countess Olivia in their ever-complicated love triangle on stage under the stars this summer in The Australian Shakespeare Company's "Twelfth Night".

From Thursday 13th February to Sunday 29th February, Shakespeare's iconic love story returns to the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens, with a comedic twist.

Audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the romantic comedy, which sees Viola, a shipwrecked girl, cross-dress as a man to get a job and simultaneously fall madly in love with Orsino. All the while, Orsino pines for Olivia who refuses all his advances because she fancies Viola, without realising he is really a girl dressed up as a man!

Glenn Elston's comedic interpretation of Twelfth Night is an unmissable fusion of seventeenth-century drama and popular culture, sure to leave audiences in hysterics.

"Our interpretation of Twelfth Night will heighten Shakespeare's iconic characters with modern references, bright costumes, set design and countless twists and turns. Our aim is to create an atmosphere that feels like a world transcending time and space, mirroring the confusing nature of the play itself. Shakespeare was the original extremist, and we've taken inspiration directly from the source," said Elston.

The Australian Shakespeare Company's Shakespeare Under the Stars program offers something for everyone, having fast become an unmissable summer tradition for Melburnians and visitors alike. Theatregoers are welcome to bring along a picnic of their own or take advantage of the on-site bar and catering which is available to pre-order online and delivered directly on the evening of the performance. High and low chairs are also available for hire at the venue.

"Shakespeare Under the Stars offers something for everyone. Melbourne's great summer weather and fresh air make for the most relaxed theatre experience you'll find, allowing everyone to be immersed and engaged in the show's interactive offering. Everything is stimulating when you're being entertained outdoors; it's the perfect night out with friends and family," continued Elston.

Location: Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens - Southern Cross Lawn, Birdwood Avenue, South Yarra

Dates: 13 February to 29 February 2020

Tickets: $25 - $110, visit shakespeareaustralia.com.au/shows/twelfthnight/, call 03 8676 7511 or via Ticketmaster

For more information and to book, please visit shakespeareaustralia.com.au/shows/twelfthnight/





