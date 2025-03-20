Teddy Swims Adds New Australian Shows to Upcoming Tour

The two new additional dates are Wednesday 15 October at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, and Friday 24 October at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.
Teddy Swims has added second shows in Sydney and Melbourne to his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour of Australia and New Zealand this October. The anticipated visit takes in nine arena dates, with shows in Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.
The two new additional dates added are Wednesday 15 October at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, and Friday 24 October at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. Frontier Touring members can access presale tickets for all cities today, with presale tickets for the new Sydney and Melbourne dates available from 3pm AEDT. General public tickets for the tour will then go on sale Monday 24 March.
Having amassed over 8.7 billion streams globally, Swims has captured the hearts of music fans worldwide with his phenomenal live show and Platinum hits such as ‘Lose Control’ and ‘The Door’. His recent album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), released via Warner Records, has been met with critical acclaim worldwide, debuting at #1 on the album charts in Australia and #4 in New Zealand.
Tuesday 7 October
Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz
Thursday 9 October
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz
Tuesday 14 October
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
ticketek.com.au
Wednesday 15 October
NEW SHOW!
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 18 October
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
ticketek.com.au
Thursday 23 October
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
ticketek.com.au
Friday 24 October
NEW SHOW!
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
ticketek.com.au
Monday 27 October
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA
ticketek.com.au
Wednesday 29 October
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
Photo Credit: Claire Marie Vogel
ticketek.com.au
