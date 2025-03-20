Teddy Swims Adds New Australian Shows to Upcoming Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teddy Swims has added second shows in Sydney and Melbourne to his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour of Australia and New Zealand this October. The anticipated visit takes in nine arena dates, with shows in Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

The two new additional dates added are Wednesday 15 October at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, and Friday 24 October at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. Frontier Touring members can access presale tickets for all cities today, with presale tickets for the new Sydney and Melbourne dates available from 3pm AEDT. General public tickets for the tour will then go on sale Monday 24 March.

Having amassed over 8.7 billion streams globally, Swims has captured the hearts of music fans worldwide with his phenomenal live show and Platinum hits such as ‘Lose Control’ and ​ ‘The Door’. His recent album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), released via Warner Records, has been met with critical acclaim worldwide, debuting at #1 on the album charts in Australia and #4 in New Zealand.

TEDDY SWIMS ​I’VE TRIED EVERYTHING BUT THERAPY TOUR ​

Tuesday 7 October

​Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

​ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday 9 October

​Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

​ticketmaster.co.nz

Tuesday 14 October

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

​ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 15 October

​NEW SHOW!

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

​ticketek.com.au

Saturday 18 October

​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

​ticketek.com.au

Thursday 23 October

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

​ticketek.com.au

Friday 24 October

​NEW SHOW!

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

​ticketek.com.au

Monday 27 October

​Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

​ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 29 October

​RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Photo Credit: Claire Marie Vogel

​ticketek.com.au

