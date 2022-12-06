THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Returns to Royal Botanic Gardens This Summer
Performances run 17 December 2022 to 29 January 2023.
The must-do summer tradition for families - The Australian Shakespeare Company's The Wind in the Willows - is returning to the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens to enchant and entertain audiences of every age.
From 17 December 2022, families are invited to join Ratty, Mole, Badger, Otter, Portly and Mr Toad as they bring Kenneth Grahame's immortal story of life on the riverbank to the outdoor stage.
The critically acclaimed production now in its 37th year has become a tradition for generations of Victorians, delivering music, songs, and plenty of laughs against the picturesque backdrop of the Royal Botanic Gardens.
The Australian Shakespeare Company founder and Artistic Director, Glenn Elston, says, "Bringing The Wind in the Willows back to the Gardens and seeing the joy and delight across our audiences' faces never gets old for us. It truly is the perfect day out. Pack a picnic, pack the kids, friends and family and be immersed in the antics of Ratty, Badger, Mole, Toad and their friends."
The Wind in the Willows is affordable, interactive theatre at its best, with laughs and surprises a-plenty. Head Chief Rabbit transforms the audience into rabbits with a waggle of the ears and a wiggle of the nose, and encourages everyone to sing along and join in the promenade adventure.
Children will laugh and howl at the characters' mad antics, go on an adventure with Head Chief Rabbit, Ratty and Mole, then join an important mission with the Rat Pack and Badger Battalion to rescue the little Otter Portly, lost in the Wild Wood.
More Hot Stories For You
December 5, 2022
Global bestselling author and award-winning podcast host, Jay Shetty, has announced his first ever world tour, Jay Shetty: Love Rules, which will come to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in April 2023. In a 90-minute experience, Jay will take the audience on a journey of finding, keeping, and even letting go of love, including live meditations, experiments, and demonstrations.
Melbourne's Sea Shanty Singing Cult Choir is Bound For South Australia
December 5, 2022
Hot on the heels of sell-out performances at the 2021 and 2022 Melbourne Fringe Festivals and 2022 Midsumma Festival, “SEAMEN! THE SEA SHANTY SPECTACULAR” is set to make its South Australian premiere!
WALANBAA YULU-GI – BURN THE FLOOR Will Embark on Australian Tour
December 1, 2022
As the world renown Australian Ballroom and Latin dance company Burn The Floor passes its 25th year, the performing group will collaborate with First Nations star Mitch Tambo to create a brand-new dance production to premiere in Melbourne in July 2023.
BAT OUT OF HELL National Tour is Coming to Australia in January 2023
November 29, 2022
Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, will arrive in Australia in January 2023 playing Arena’s around the country.
Full Cast Announced for Australian Production of & JULIET at the Regent Theatre
November 29, 2022
The Producers of the Broadway and West End smash hit & JULIET have announced the incredible cast for the production’s Australian season at the Regent Theatre, Melbourne, when performances commence on February 26.