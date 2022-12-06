THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Returns to Royal Botanic Gardens This Summer

The must-do summer tradition for families - The Australian Shakespeare Company's The Wind in the Willows - is returning to the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens to enchant and entertain audiences of every age.

From 17 December 2022, families are invited to join Ratty, Mole, Badger, Otter, Portly and Mr Toad as they bring Kenneth Grahame's immortal story of life on the riverbank to the outdoor stage.

The critically acclaimed production now in its 37th year has become a tradition for generations of Victorians, delivering music, songs, and plenty of laughs against the picturesque backdrop of the Royal Botanic Gardens.

The Australian Shakespeare Company founder and Artistic Director, Glenn Elston, says, "Bringing The Wind in the Willows back to the Gardens and seeing the joy and delight across our audiences' faces never gets old for us. It truly is the perfect day out. Pack a picnic, pack the kids, friends and family and be immersed in the antics of Ratty, Badger, Mole, Toad and their friends."

The Wind in the Willows is affordable, interactive theatre at its best, with laughs and surprises a-plenty. Head Chief Rabbit transforms the audience into rabbits with a waggle of the ears and a wiggle of the nose, and encourages everyone to sing along and join in the promenade adventure.

Children will laugh and howl at the characters' mad antics, go on an adventure with Head Chief Rabbit, Ratty and Mole, then join an important mission with the Rat Pack and Badger Battalion to rescue the little Otter Portly, lost in the Wild Wood.