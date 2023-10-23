THE HUMAN CENTIPEDE PARODY MUSICAL Premieres in Victoria

Performances run 26 - 31 October 2023.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

THE HUMAN CENTIPEDE PARODY MUSICAL Premieres in Victoria

Prepare to embark on a hilariously twisted journey this Halloween season at Synergy Production Co's The Human Centipede Parody Musical. Just like the infamous film, this show promises to deliver an experience like no other complete with original music, a zany cast of characters and even a tap dancing centipede.

The Human Centipede Parody Musical follows the story of a mad scientist who kidnaps and creatively mutilates a trio of tourists by stitching their mouths to each other's rectums.

After a successful run in Brisbane, the show is set to entertain Melbourne audiences this October at the Alex Theatre, St Kilda. Producer Liam Kirkpatrick shares his excitement to bring the show to a broader audience.

"This show is an absurd and hilarious take on what could be considered a cult classic. We can't wait to see the audience's reaction. It's a unique way to celebrate Halloween with laughter, entertainment and of course some spine-tingling chills."

The Human Centipede Parody Musical blends the dramatic with absurdity, and is an experience you won't want to miss. This project has brought together an incredibly diverse team who have been thrilled to collaborate on this project.

Book your tickets now for a night of gut-busting entertainment.

Tickets at Click Here




