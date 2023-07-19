THE CAVE OF SPLEEN By Laura Collins Comes to Theatreworks Explosive Factory

The Cave of Spleen, written by Laura Collins and directed by Stephanie Ghajar, comes to Theatreworks Explosive Factory in August.

Four women meet in a cave to plan the ultimate act of environmental activism. They rage against climate change. They rage against men. They rage against each other. But a mysterious illness squeezes the anger out of their brains, one by one.

The Cave of Spleen explores the complexities of eco-feminism, female rage and chronic pain, and asks: is the expectation for women to suppress their anger the reason our bodies are crumbling into the ocean?

The Cave of Spleen is a maelstrom where the expression of physical pain becomes a manifestation of the writer's pain and limitations. To investigate these ideas, surreal monologues juxtapose short whirling and sparking snippets of dialogue between female environmental activists. Deft comedic touches create an uneasy blend of laughter and gloom.

The Cave of Spleen radically looks at the climate crisis through the lens of disability and eco-feminism. Creating the work was an opportunity for the playwright to consider her own chronic pain and draw links to her relationship with anger as a woman.

Duration: 75mins

Location: Theatreworks Explosive factory.

Dates: 2nd - 12th August 2023

For tickets and more information visit: Click Here

15+ contains strong coarse language, both sudden and sustained loud noises, smoke/haze, potentially triggering content or themes, including violence, self harm or suicide, drug use, drug references and body horror.