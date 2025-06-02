TARZAN - THE STAGE MUSICAL Comes to Melbourne

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TARZAN â€“ The Stage MusicalÂ brings Disneyâ€™s epic animated film to life on stage in a high-flying action adventure, complete with aerial choreography and unforgettable music to the soundtrack ofÂ Phil CollinsÂ â€” including the Academy Award-winningÂ "You'll Be in My Heart,"Â "Son of Man,"Â "Two Worlds,"Â and all the hits from the iconic film.

Tarzan struggles to find where he truly belongs, torn between the animal kingdom and the human world. With book byÂ Tony Award-winningÂ playwrightÂ David Henry Hwang, at its core TARZANÂ is a story of identity, love, and the universal quest for connection.

Green Room Award Winning Producer, James Terry Collective has announced its production of TARZAN â€“ The Stage Musical, a new Australian staging playing exclusive to Melbourne audiences, at The National Theatre, St Kilda.

Adapted from the story "Tarzan of the Apes" by Edgar Rice Burroughs and originally Produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions. TARZAN The Musical is Directed by Alister Smith (Elvis a Revolution, The Boys in the Band), Choreographed by Michael Ralph (The Wedding Singer, Legally Blonde), and Musical Direction by Claire Healy (SIX the Musical)

