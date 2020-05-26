Stamptown Comedy Night Returns This Week

A raunchy, chaotic and full-on fringe experience, Stamptown Comedy Night is a late-night variety show featuring the best alternative performance on the international scene.

A fixture on the currently-postponed festival circuit, Stamptown Comedy Night has pivoted to digital performances, broadcasting bi-weekly episodes on their website (stamptowncomedy.com) to keep the masses entertained.

Hosted by the bad boys of clown, Zach & Viggo, edited/exploited by the Canada's premier maple boy, Jonny Woolley, and produced by Zach Zucker, this show contains comedy, cabaret, circus, dance, magic, burlesque, short films and a different musical guest each episode.

On Sunday 31st May the show returns to their YouTube channel (youtube.com/stamptown) for the second installment in the digital era, featuring some great acts from all over the world.

Jack Tucker US

WINNER: Comedian's Comedian, Chortle Awards (2020)

NATALIE PALAMIDES US

WINNER: Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer (2017)

LAUREN PATTISON UK

NOMINEE: Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer (2017)

VIGGO VENN NO

WINNER: Brighton Fringe Best Comedy Award (2016)

OLGA KOCH UK

NOMINEE: Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer (2019)

MARK SILCOX UK

As seen on Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, Man Like Mobeen, and The Luke McQueen Pilots

JAMIE LOFTUS US

As seen on Robot Chicken on Adult Swim, The New Negroes on Comedy Central, and host of the podcast The Bechdel Cast.

DAN WYE/SÉAYONCÉ UK

WINNER: VAULT Festival After Dark Award (2020)

MARCEL LUCONT UK

WINNER: Amused Moose Award (2013)

JULIA MASLI UK

WINNER: Malcom Hardee Award for Comic Originality (2019)

NIKOLAS PULKA CA

WINNER: Adelaide Fringe Best Circus Show (Cirque Alfonse, 2018)

LUKE ROLLASON UK

WINNER: Balkan Award Brighton Fringe (Privates, 2019)

TARANG HARDIKAR IN

WINNER: That Comedy Club Mumbai Best Newcomer (2020)

Musical Guest: SK SHLOMO UK

Beatboxer and DJ who's performed at Glastonbury and is a Multi-Guiness Book Of World Record Holder

The show starts at 9pm in the UK, 4pm in NY, 1pm in LA, 12.30am in India, and 6am in Melbourne.

