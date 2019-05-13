Simon Taylor's Variety Show Comes to The Butterfly Club

He's back! Simon Taylor returns to The Butterfly Club with a night of big laughs, sweet music, slick magic and more! There will be special guests including stand-up comedians, cabaret artists, magicians and maybe even the occasional celebrity...

This show will feature the best of Simon's work, along with true variety entertainment from the most exciting variety performers in Melbourne. Since his last stint at The Butterfly Club, Simon has toured the US, UK, South East Asia; he shot a pilot for Network 10; and appeared in the Netflix hit show Magic for Humans in Los Angeles. This is his last run in Melbourne for the year, before heading on tour to the US, UK and South East Asia.

Come check out Simon and his friends in Big Fun Variety Show for your dose of life variety entertainment.

When: 27th May - 8th June

Time: 8:30 - 9:30pm

Where: The Butterfly Club, Carson Place, off Little Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000

Price: Full $35, Conc. $31, Member, $28, Group $28, Early Bird $26

Tickets: TheButterflyClub.com/





