Simon Taylor's Variety Show Comes to The Butterfly Club

May. 13, 2019  

Simon Taylor's Variety Show Comes to The Butterfly Club

He's back! Simon Taylor returns to The Butterfly Club with a night of big laughs, sweet music, slick magic and more! There will be special guests including stand-up comedians, cabaret artists, magicians and maybe even the occasional celebrity...

This show will feature the best of Simon's work, along with true variety entertainment from the most exciting variety performers in Melbourne. Since his last stint at The Butterfly Club, Simon has toured the US, UK, South East Asia; he shot a pilot for Network 10; and appeared in the Netflix hit show Magic for Humans in Los Angeles. This is his last run in Melbourne for the year, before heading on tour to the US, UK and South East Asia.

Come check out Simon and his friends in Big Fun Variety Show for your dose of life variety entertainment.

When: 27th May - 8th June
Time: 8:30 - 9:30pm
Where: The Butterfly Club, Carson Place, off Little Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000
Price: Full $35, Conc. $31, Member, $28, Group $28, Early Bird $26
Tickets: TheButterflyClub.com/



Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Circus Oz Welcomes New Board Members And Recruits For An Executive Director
  • Andre De Vanny Brings SWANSONG To Bunjil Place
  • Grace Knight From Eurogliders Joins The Choir Of Hard Knocks At 'Seasons Of Love' Concert
  • YOU ARE NOT ALONE Benefit Concert And Gala Announced
  • Arts Centre Melbourne Presents BIG WORLD, UP CLOSE Festival
  • Paul Keating - But Not As You Know Him - To Appear At QPAC

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup