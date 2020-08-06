Sean Stewart's ROUNDABOUT Debuts at NIDA's Digital Theatre Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Digital Theatre Festival comprises six world premieres of works created specifically for the online space.

Among the productions making their debut is Sean Stewart's 'Roundabout.'

Science fiction meets comedy as three young school leavers in an awkward love triangle meet on the video platform Twitch. In the chat channel are three skylarking digital humans who yearn to be made flesh for the first time in 13,000 years. With the help of the audience they possess the actors.

The characters play musical chairs, hopping from body to body while interacting with the audience in real time. Will the audience keep up with the speed of change? Will the actors be consumed by the personalities of the digital characters?

Roundabout is live streamed on Twitch. It's a collaborative piece of storytelling and a brand-new way of doing theatre, a trapeze act that courts chaos.

Roundabout is written and directed by Primetime Emmy Award-winning storyteller and science fiction writer Sean Stewart.

Dates and times:

8pm AEST, 4, 5 and 8 August 2020

11am AEST, 7, 8 and 9 August 2020

Tickets from $0-$25.

Indicative running time: 100 minutes including three intervals.

Learn more or purchase tickets at https://www.nida.edu.au/productions/digital-theatre-festival/roundabout.

