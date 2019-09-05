SIBLINGSHIP - Sydney's Sold Out Hit Cabaret Comes To Melbourne And Canberra

After sold-out shows at The Hayes Theatre Co in Sydney, Siblingship will be touring to both Melbourne and Canberra regions, at Prahran's Chapel Off Chapel and Queanbeyan's The Q Theatre.

Siblingship follows the childhood journey of Daniel Assetta (West Side Story, The Book of Mormon, Cats) and Chiara Assetta (Handa's West Side Story, Good Omens, The Dismissal), two real-life, all-singing, all-dancing, Italian-Australian siblings. Through classic show tunes and a splash of pop music, this dynamic duo explores the 'rules' that make the world's most unique relationship work. Siblingship is a cabaret for everyone who ever fought with, told secrets to, stood up for, laughed and cried with, absolutely couldn't stand - but always loved and could never live without - their siblings.

"Creating a show that captures the relationship that I have with my sister, Chiara, has been a dream of mine," said Daniel. "Chiara and I grew up in a close Italian family. I started singing and dancing from the age of four and Chiara quickly followed in my footsteps. Even though there are three years in the age gap between the two of us, we are each other's best friends and I couldn't imagine life without her". They have been a double act since 1999, taking out the top prize in every talent show and performing at all family events and Italian festivals, but even after being in many professional musicals over the years, they believe that this will be their biggest performance yet. The show encompasses the rules that they believe are imperative to live harmoniously as siblings, in the hope that others will resonate with their stories of growing up as a competitive but loving brother and sister.

Written by Tobias Madden, Daniel Assetta and Chiara Assetta

Directed by Scott Irwin & Danielle Barnes

Orchestrations and Musical Direction by Nicholas Griffin

Hayes Theatre Co, Sydney

9- 13 October 2019

Wed 8:00pm, Thurs 8:30pm, Sat 7:00pm, Sun 5pm

$45-50

hayestheatre.com.au | (02) 8065 7337

Running time: 60 mins

Chapel Off Chapel, Melbourne

18-19 October 2019

8pm

$35-$40

chapeloffchapel.com.au | (03) 8290 7000

Running time: 60 mins

Q Theatre, Queanbeyan

27 October 2019

7.30pm

$44-$49

theq.net.au | (02) 6285 6290

Running time: 60 mins





