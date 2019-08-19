SHREK THE MUSICAL Now On Sale In Melbourne

Tickets for the Melbourne season of the lavish and fun multi-million dollar musical comedy SHREK THE MUSICAL will go on sale this Friday, 23 August. The Broadway smash hit will play at Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne from 16 February 2020 following a short season at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. Waitlist now at ShrekTheMusical.com.au to be the first in line to purchase pre-sale tickets before Friday.

Ben Mingay and Lucy Durack will play the lead roles of Shrek and Princess Fiona, both well-known and much-loved for numerous roles on stage and screen. On screen Ben Mingay has been seen in Packed to the Rafters, Wonderland, Home and Away and House of Bond as Alan Bond. Ben has played Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys, the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, Zack in An Officer and A Gentleman, and Billy in the original Australian production of Dirty Dancing which led him to star in the UK and USA productions.

Lucy Durack shot to stardom as Glinda the Good Witch in the original Australian production of Wicked, and has since played Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (for which she won a Helpmann and a Sydney Theatre Award), Glinda in GFO's The Wizard of Oz, Sybil Chase in Private Lives for Melbourne Theatre Company and Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street amongst others. Her numerous film and television credits include Get Krack!n, Roxy in Sisters, Doctor Doctor, The Letdown, Now Add Honey, Goddess, Upper Middle Bogan, Here Come The Habibs, The Moodys and Dripping in Chocolate. Lucy is currently a judge on Channel 7's Australia's Got Talent.



With music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, SHREK THE MUSICAL is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film Shrek and William Steig's 1990 book Shrek!. When it was launched, the film Shrek was the first Academy Award winner for the Best Animated Feature, was the #1 highest grossing animated film and the #3 highest grossing film. Still today, three of the Shrek films are in the Top 20 Highest Grossing Animated Films of all time.

SHREK THE MUSICAL brings the hilarious story of everyone's favourite ogre to life on the stage. In a faraway kingdom turned upside down, things get ugly when an unseemly ogre - not a handsome prince - shows up to rescue a feisty princess. Throw in a donkey who won't shut up, a bad guy with a SHORT temper, a cookie with attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand ... and his name is Shrek.

"I fell in love with SHREK THE MUSICAL when I saw it on Broadway and was bowled over by the way audiences responded to the social issues it covers, themes like friendship, discrimination, acceptance, inclusiveness and 'don't judge a book by its cover'," said producer John Frost. "Ben and Lucy and going to be wonderful in their roles, and I can't wait to introduce Donkey, Lord Farquaad, Gingy, Pinocchio and the rest of the cast in coming months. I know Australia is going to fall in love with this hilarious musical comedy as much as I did."



SYDNEY

Venue - Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star

Season - From 1 January 2020

Performance Times - Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed & Thurs 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pm

Prices - From $49.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings - ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 795 267



MELBOURNE

Venue - Her Majesty's Theatre

Season - From 16 February 2020

Performance Times - Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pm

Prices - From $49.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings - ticketek.com.au or 132 849

Groups - 12+ call 1300 364 001





