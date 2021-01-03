After a sold out show last month, SATURDAY COMEDY STARS returns in January featuring comedians from Channel 10's The Project, Just For Laughs, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala and more!

2020 was a long hard year for the comedy industry, but comedians are returning to the stage in a beautiful sign that nature is healing!

To kick off 2021 correctly, Michael Shafar (The Project, ABC's Comedy Bites) is putting on another showcase with an absolutely cracking lineup. The show features Shafar as well as the brilliant Ivan Aristeguieta (MICF Gala, Just For Laughs), the hilarious Kirsty Webeck (ABC's Comedy Up Late), Urvi Majumdar (writer for The Project) and more special guests from TV and radio!

So now that lockdown has ended, get out there and support live comedy again! For only $10, you get to enjoy this mini-gala in the beautifully intimate setting of Club Voltaire.

Date and Time: Saturday 16 January 6pm

Venue: Club Voltaire, 14 Raglan Street, North Melbourne

Tickets: $10 at Eventbrite