Russell Brand Will Embark on Australian Tour With RECOVERY LIVE In February 2020
Recovery Live is a funny and profane exploration into personal development and wellness from a comedian who has dedicated himself to spirituality to avoid self-destruction.
This 90-minute experience will introduce audiences to the system that saved Russell's life, continues to save his sanity and will work for anyone who is willing to commit to it.
Russell said: "This is a program for living for those aspiring to be saints who have lived too long among demons. This is an alternative vision for life at a time devoid of real values and connection. This could be the thing you have been looking for and it's weird that this is the way you're going to find it."
Russell Brand is a comedian, actor and activist for mental health and drug rehabilitation. He is the author of seven books, including the New York Times' Bestseller, Recover: Freedom From Our Addictions, and Mentors: How to Help and Be Helped. His podcast, "Under The Skin" is available on Luminary.
Tour Dates
BRISBANE QPAC CONCERT HALL THURSDAY 27 FEBRUARY
QPAC
CANBERRA CANBERRA THEATRE SATURDAY 29 FEBRUARY
Canberra Theatre Centre
NEWCASTLE CIVIC THEATRE MONDAY 2 MARCH
Civic
SYDNEY STATE THEATRE TUESDAY 3 MARCH
State Theatre
MELBOURNE HAMER HALL FRIDAY 6 MARCH
Hamer Hall
PERTH CONCERT HALL MONDAY 9 MARCH
Perth Concert Hall
ADELAIDE THEBARTON THEATRE WEDNESDAY 11 MARCH
Thebarton Theatre