Russell Brand Will Embark on Australian Tour With RECOVERY LIVE In February 2020

Recovery Live is a funny and profane exploration into personal development and wellness from a comedian who has dedicated himself to spirituality to avoid self-destruction.

This 90-minute experience will introduce audiences to the system that saved Russell's life, continues to save his sanity and will work for anyone who is willing to commit to it.

Russell said: "This is a program for living for those aspiring to be saints who have lived too long among demons. This is an alternative vision for life at a time devoid of real values and connection. This could be the thing you have been looking for and it's weird that this is the way you're going to find it."

Russell Brand is a comedian, actor and activist for mental health and drug rehabilitation. He is the author of seven books, including the New York Times' Bestseller, Recover: Freedom From Our Addictions, and Mentors: How to Help and Be Helped. His podcast, "Under The Skin" is available on Luminary.

Tour Dates

BRISBANE QPAC CONCERT HALL THURSDAY 27 FEBRUARY

Book at QPAC 136 246 www.qpac.com.au

CANBERRA CANBERRA THEATRE SATURDAY 29 FEBRUARY

Book at Canberra Theatre Centre Box Office 6275 2700 www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au

NEWCASTLE CIVIC THEATRE MONDAY 2 MARCH

Book at Civic Ticketek 4929 1977 www.ticketek.com.au

SYDNEY STATE THEATRE TUESDAY 3 MARCH

Book at Ticketmaster 136 100 www.ticketmaster.com.au

MELBOURNE HAMER HALL FRIDAY 6 MARCH

Book at Arts Centre Box Office 1300 182 183 www.artscentremelbourne.com.au or Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au

PERTH CONCERT HALL MONDAY 9 MARCH

Book at Box Office 9231 9999 www.perthconcerthall.com.au or Ticketmaster 136 100 www.ticketmaster.com.au

ADELAIDE THEBARTON THEATRE WEDNESDAY 11 MARCH

Book at Ticketmaster 136 100 www.ticketmaster.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You