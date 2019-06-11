Ron Vincent Sings Cat Stevens At Oakleigh Lounge

Ron Vincent is bringing his world-class celebration of one of the greatest artists of our time, Cat Stevens, to the Oakleigh Lounge, Oakleigh Carnegie RSL, 95 Drummond Street, Oakleigh, on Thursday 20 June at 8pm before taking his show to the United States.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens himself has recognised the authenticity of this show. Ron was invited to the UK to meet David Gordon, brother of Yusuf/Cat Stevens. David showed him around the area they grew up in, which was a memorable and very personal moment for Ron and a chance to further immerse himself in the legend that Cat Stevens is.

Ron Vincent recalled receiving a call from David Gordon one morning who said "I've just gotten off the phone to a very excited Brother of mine and we want you to know we endorse your show."

"l found out Later, through his nephew, that Yusuf had said 'He's the one'. My feeling upon hearing these words cannot be explained. It was so overwhelming it brought me to tears as l felt Yusuf appreciated how I was presenting him to he's adoring Fans" Ron continued

Ron Vincent holds not only an uncanny resemblance to Cat Stevens, but his hauntingly beautiful vocals and performance style translates on stage to one of the most authentic and entertaining shows honouring this artist the world has ever seen.

Ron Vincent will take you on a trip down memory lane, exploring Stevens' unsurpassed musical career featuring some of his most classic hits including: Wild World, Father and Son, Peacetrain, Moonshadow and many more.

If you love the music of Cat Stevens then seeing Ron Vincent perform is a must!!

www.oakleighlounge.com.au

http://www.ronvincentsingscatstevens.com/





