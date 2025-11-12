Rob Mills, Casey Donovan, And Paulini Reunite For John Foreman's THE IDOLS OF MUSICAL THEATRE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rob Mills, Casey Donovan, and Paulini reunited in the rehearsal room this week under the musical direction of John Foreman, previewing the high-voltage collaboration at the center of The Idols of Musical Theatre.

The trio, all Australian Idol alumni turned acclaimed musical theatre performers, worked with Foreman on a new arrangement of “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from & JULIET, offering audiences an early look at the chemistry and vocal power they will bring to Melbourne Recital Centre on December 27 and 28.

Presented as part of the Australian Pops Orchestra’s Holiday Concerts, The Idols of Musical Theatre brings together three of Australia’s most recognizable voices with a 40-piece orchestra. The program will highlight numbers the artists have performed onstage as well as dream roles across musicals including Chicago, Wicked, The Bodyguard, Grease, Rent, & JULIET, 9 to 5 The Musical, and more.

Rob Mills called the reunion “the ultimate Idol reunion but with better lighting and no eliminations,” adding that working again with Foreman, Australian Idol’s original musical director, “is just epic.” Donovan echoed the sentiment, noting how meaningful it is to revisit musical theatre hits with longtime collaborators. Paulini emphasized the thrill of performing with a full orchestra, describing the sound as “breathtaking” and Foreman’s approach as “collaboration and heart.”

The Idols of Musical Theatre plays December 27 and 28 at Melbourne Recital Centre. Tickets are on sale now.