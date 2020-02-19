Rachelle Ann Go Joins Line-up For DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING?

Enda Markey, the producer of Boublil & Schönberg's DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING, has announced that Rachelle Ann Go, the acclaimed West End and Broadway star, will join the concerts celebrating the creators of Les Misérables, Miss Saigon and more. DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING? will have its premiere at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival in June prior to dates in Sydney and Melbourne.

Rachelle Ann Go most recently starred as Eliza in the original West End company of Hamilton. She played Gigi in Miss Saigon in London, on Broadway and on the DVD release. She is about to return to the West End company of Les Misérables as Fantine. Watch a video below of Rachelle Ann Go singing a stunning duet from Miss Saigon with Lea Salonga:

Producer Enda Markey says "I am thrilled that Rachelle can join us in Australia. Rachelle appeared in DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING? in Manila in 2014 and her performance was thrilling. I can't wait for audiences in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne to experience her incredible talent first-hand."

Due to a scheduling conflict, previously announced performer Joanna Ampil will no longer be performing in the concert.

It is more than forty years since Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg first met and began a collaboration that would change the course of musical theatre history with their musicals Les Misérables and Miss Saigon. In June 2020, leading stars from Broadway, the West End and Australia will gather to celebrate these unparalleled musicals and their writers in DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING?

Headlining the concert are internationally acclaimed performers Alfie Boe (Les Misérables) and Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables). The concert also stars Australian performers David Harris (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Miss Saigon, Wicked), Helpmann Award winner Amanda Harrison (Wicked, Miss Saigon, We Will Rock You) and Suzie Mathers (Wicked in London, Barnum, Mamma Mia!).

The definitive celebration of the work of Boublil & Schönberg, DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING? includes not only hits from Les Misérables and Miss Saigon but also Martin Guerre, The Pirate Queen and their very first musical together, La Révolution Française. This concert was created by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is the only celebration of their work that the duo has ever authorised.

DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING? features beloved songs including I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, The Last Night of the World, Master of the House, The Movie In My Mind, The American Dream, Woman, One Day More and, of course, Do You Hear The People Sing?

"It is an enormous pleasure for us, in collaboration with Enda Markey, to bring the concert we conceived to Australia following the warmth of its reception in the USA and in Asia. This new version, specially created for Australian audiences, traces the history of our 40-year collaboration, showcasing a wide selection of well-known songs from our shows as well as a journey of discovery through how some of the songs were written, rewritten or reinvented." - Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg

DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING? has won acclaim across the United States, Canada and Mexico. In 2013, producer Enda Markey (Defying Gravity, Blood Brothers) launched the Australasian Premiere at the Shanghai Grand Theatre, followed by performances in Taipei and Manila where a special benefit concert in Manila raised AUD$750,000 to assist with the rebuilding of two hundred homes devastated by Typhoon Yolanda.

This newly imagined production comes to Australia in June 2020 and will play in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets are on sale now in Adelaide from www.adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au and for Sydney and Melbourne from www.thepeoplesing.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You