REALL?! WITH MEL & PEPPY Starts This Weekend at Vau d'vile - House of Love

Journey inside the minds, the heels and the depraved souls of the cabaret world's most exciting up-and-coming duo. Featuring weekly news recaps, hilarious songs and newly announced guests, this #realness will be your new obsession. No two shows are the same!

Mel & Peppy have been given their own weekly talk show, and they're ready to unleash a year's worth of repressed shade! Dust off your sequins and bust out of isolation for a night of non-stop laughs as these irreverent cabaret darlings belt their faces off while dishing on the headlines of the moment. They've concocted a bevy of original songs inspired by the pandemic, and every show features a different guest (who has their own MICF show) to partake in the shenanigans. You won't want to miss this sassy, brassy pair in action.

Written and performed by drag provocateur Peppy Smears and scintillating chanteuse Melissa David, these cabaret darlings have previously performed at Melbourne hot spots The Butterfly Club, The MC Showroom, and Howler. They even made a trip to Adelaide Fringe before Miss 'Rona sequestered them indoors, but they've kept up their comedy chops as hosts of the online series 'Contagious Cabaret' with Brooklyn Runaways. #Really?! is directed by Brandon Pape and marks Mel & Peppy's MICF debut.

"Together they bring out that beautiful, sassy, almost sibling like rivalry of stereotypical gay best friendships where your sassy male friend wants all the attention - it's a delight to watch them bicker and try to out do each other." - Theatre People

Guests include (in order of appearance): Charisa Bossinakis (Fri 26 Mar at 9pm), Bianka Ismailovski (Sun 28 Mar at 7pm), Scary Goats Tour (Sun 28 Mar at 9pm), Tash York (Fri 2 Apr at 9pm), Sri Lankan Fireteam (Fri 9 Apr at 7pm), Aurelia St Clair (Fri 9 Apr at 9pm), Randy Roy (Sun 11 Apr at 7pm), Hot Department (Sun 11 Apr at 9pm), Maren Whittaker & Olga Loitsenko (Sun 18 Apr at 7pm) and Miss Cairo (Sun 18 Apr at 9pm).

Bookings and more information: https://vaudvile.com.au/really/