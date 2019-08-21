QUEER AND PRESENT DANGER Comes to Melbourne Fringe 2020

Anna Piper Scott, Golden Gibbo nominee and Melbourne's fierce queen of The Stand Up scene is here to destroy myths about transgender people and make you cry-laugh while doing it.

Anna Piper Scott: Queer and Present Danger is everything you've ever wanted to know about being a trans woman, courtesy of one of Melbourne's sharpest comedians.

Anna shares real life experiences that are awkward, empowering and everything in between: from trying to understand the arbitrary nature of women's sizing or people suddenly being very curious about your genitals.

Anna demystifies trans life for cisgender folks, and gives transgender folks some sweet comebacks. After all, you learn a lot when you've gone through puberty twice.

As much a comedy show as it is an honest exploration of life outside the gender binary, Anna Piper Scott: Queer and Present Danger is sure to be one of the biggest drawcards this Melbourne Fringe. Directed by local comedy Renaissance woman Liz Skitch (Mothermorphosis, Po Po Mo Co).

Anna shares her thoughts on the show:

"Stories about trans people are very rare, but even when they are told, they're almost always stories of heartbreak and tragedy and suicide - don't get me wrong, those stories are important - but that's nowhere near the whole story."

"Almost every time I do a gig I get either get old straight people who are very excited to have found a trans person they find relatable or young queer folk who are very excited to hear and see themselves on stage. I don't want to trumpet myself too much, but I think it's reasonable to say that I really am a hero and the voice of a generation."

