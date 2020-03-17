QPAC Closes Theatres Through April 30

QPAC has announced the closure of its theatres through April 30.

The following statement has been released:

Following the meeting of the National Cabinet and the Prime Minister's direction on Sunday, our theatres (the Lyric, Playhouse, Cremorne and the Concert Hall) will be closed until Thursday 30 April, 2020.

The decision to cancel performances and projects is necessary and disappointing, however the health and wellbeing of the community is the Centre's number one priority. Our audiences and artists have been front of mind since the start of this international crisis and we have consistently acted cautiously and responsibly to unfolding advice.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this will cause to our patrons.

All performances and events at QPAC from Tuesday 17 March to Thursday 30 April 2020 will be cancelled. All patrons impacted by these cancellations will be contacted by QPAC and will be offered the opportunity to receive a full refund.

Beyond this period, QPAC is continuing to review the Centre's program in collaboration with companies, artists and producers. As the situation evolves and new information is made available we will provide updates.

We are an industry of incredibly resilient people, collaboration is in our DNA and we all do what we do with passion and all-out commitment. I have no doubt we will get through this together through our determination to deliver live performance to our audiences.

QPAC will continue to work with the Queensland Government and Queensland Health and will follow their directives and health advice.

Our best endeavours will be to reschedule performances wherever possible and work with our partners to rebuild the momentum of our sector.

While theatres will close the facility will remain open and staff will still be able to come to work.

The Prime Minister's direction means that cancellations include:

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (18 March - 19 April)

Queensland Ballet 60th Anniversary Gala (20 - 28 March)

Exposing Edith (19-21 March)

Broriginals Live (20 March Rooftop Function Room)

World Science Festival (25-29 March)

Australian Chamber Orchestra - Arvo Part & Shostakovich (30 March)

Rolling Thunder Vietnam (18-19 March)

Chat 10 Looks 3 Live (20 March)

Sondheim on Sondheim (22 March)

Celebrating Nina Simone - Featuring Lisa Simone (31 March)

Australasian Dance Collective - Three (1-4 April)

Camerata - Compassion (2 April)

WOW Australia - In this Together (2 April)

Queensland Symphony Orchestra - Mozart's Jupiter (3-4 April)

Spinifex Gum (5 April)

Penn & Teller (7-11 April)

The Choir of Man (7-18 April)

The Wiggles - Fun and Games Tour! (16-17 April)

Queensland Pops - Simply the Best (18 April)

Sing-A-Long-A Sound of Music (19 April)

The Umbilical Brothers: The Distraction (21-26 April)

Daniel Sloss - Hubris (21-22 April)

An Evening with Dream Theater (23 April)

Queensland Symphony Orchestra - Opera Gala (24 & 26 April)

Mauthausen (27 April)

The Gospel According to Paul (28 April - 2 May)

MEDEA (28 April - 9 May)

Green Jam (each Friday)

All backstage tours





