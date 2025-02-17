Paolo Pandolfo Brings the Viola da Gamba to Life in Landmark March Tasmanian Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Van Diemen’s Band will present internationally acclaimed viola da gamba virtuoso Paolo Pandolfo, one of the foremost interpreters of early music, in his lutruwita/Tasmanian debut. Renowned as the "Yo-Yo Ma of the viola da gamba", Pandolfo’s masterful performances seamlessly blend historical authenticity with fresh, imaginative interpretations. This exclusive Australian appearance features two distinct programs, offering audiences an unparalleled opportunity to witness Pandolfo’s artistry in both an intimate solo recital and a monumental complete performance of J.S. Bach’s Six Cello Suites.

Adieu Sweet Love – Launceston Premiere

Pandolfo brings to life the instrument’s golden age with a breathtaking solo recital at Holy Trinity Launceston. Featuring the elegance of de Machy’s French suite, the bold experimentalism of Tobias Hume’s The First Part of Ayres, and his own arrangement of Bach’s First Cello Suite, this intimate program showcases the depth and versatility of the historic instrument in the hands of a master.

Date & Venue:

Holy Trinity Launceston – 34 Cameron St, Launceston TAS 7250

Friday 7 March | 6.00pm

Tickets:

Premium Seating LIMITED AVAILABILITY – $49.00

Premium Concession LIMITED AVAILABILITY – $45.00

Standard Seating – $45.00

Standard Concession – $39.00

$30 Under 30 – $30.00 (Limited availability)

Wheelchair / Limited Mobility – $39.00

Companion Card Holder – Free

Child (12 and under) – Free

Paolo Pandolfo: The Six Suites – Hobart Exclusive

Pandolfo continues his Australian tour with an exclusive two-part performance at Hobart Town Hall, where he will present the complete J.S. Bach Cello Suites, adapted for the viola da gamba. These works, which stand as pillars of Western classical music, take on new life under Pandolfo’s interpretation, blending historical authenticity with profound musical insight.

Concert Program:

Concert 1 | 2.00pm – Suites 1, 5, and 3

Concert 2 | 6.00pm – Suites 4, 2, and 6

Date & Venue:

Hobart Town Hall – 50 Macquarie Street, nipaluna/Hobart TAS 7000

Sunday 9 March

Tickets:

Single Concert – Premium SELLING FAST – $59.00

Single Concert – Premium Concession SELLING FAST – $55.00

Single Concert – Standard – $55.00

Single Concert – Standard Concession – $49.00

Concert 1 & 2 Package – Premium SELLING FAST – $110.00

Concerts 1 & 2 Package – Premium Concession SELLING FAST – $100.00

Concerts 1 & 2 Package – Standard – $100.00

Concerts 1 & 2 Package – Standard Concession – $90.00

$30 Under 30 – $30.00 (Limited availability)

Companion Card Holder – Free

Comments