PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Starring Nadine Garner Extends Melbourne Season

Following a near sellout season at the Sydney Opera House and an overwhelming response to the initial Melbourne season announcement, the producers of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE An Adaptation in Words and Music have released an additional four performances to the Arts Centre Melbourne season in the Fairfax Studio. The Melbourne season will now run from Friday 27th September to Sunday 6th October with no further extension possible.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE An Adaptation in Words and Music is a new theatrical adaptation of Jane Austen’s most famous work – Pride and Prejudice. The enduring story of the romance between Elizabeth Bennett and Mr Darcy is presented in an intimate drawing-room setting, in much the same way that Jane herself first read the story aloud to the Austen family and their closest friends.

Film, television and stage icon, Nadine Garner brings to life Austen’s most famous manuscript with a sublime musical accompaniment. Weaving around Austen’s own words is Carl Davis' magical score from the much-loved BBCTV drama series of Pride and Prejudice, widely considered the most seminal television adaptation of the author’s work.

Joining Nadine on stage will be internationally acclaimed violinist Madeleine Easton, the Australian musician who enthralled a televised audience of 400 million people with her solo performances at the coronation of King Charles III.

A arising star of classical piano, Melbourne born Dan Le has already enjoyed an international career spanning four continents, Dan was hailed by the New York Concert Review as a “brilliant young pianist.”

Pride and Prejudice is arguably the greatest romance novel of the English language. More than 200 years after her death, Jane Austen’s work continues to resonate with every new generation. It is fitting that much loved Australian actor Nadine Garner will honour this legacy in a unique, but faithful production, promising captivating entertainment, humorous moments and some wonderful surprises.

