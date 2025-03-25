POPERA: SEX, DEATH & POLITICS Comes to Melbourne

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hot off the heels of Adelaide's Fringe, Popera is back, debuting new songs and intimate moments at The Motley Bauhaus this April for four shows only. Entertainment Publicist turned writer, producer and director turned cabaret songwriter, Bronny Lane, has teamed up with Australia’s favourite Crohn’s and allergy cabaret girl Uma Dobia to give birth to Popera: Sex, Death & Politics.

The past and present collide in a concoction of cross-genre storytelling, comedy and original music highlighting the plight of the diva of today and yesteryear. Inspired by a love of singing pop songs in an operatic style (for giggles) Bronny Lane and Uma Dobia decided a collaboration was in order. Particularly given the state of gendered violence in today’s climate and their shared musical pedigree as alumni of the Conservatorium of Music at Melbourne University.



For all the fun to be had, Popera: Sex, Death & Politics reveals a deeper thematic material that shows not much has changed since Dido in Les Troyens stabbed herself with a sword in an obvious symbol of male penetration. Fast forward to 2024 and things off stage in pop don’t seem much better. There’s R. Kelly, the famous Taylor Swift court case and of course Britney . Meanwhile, operatic divas are committing suicide, suffering abuse, infidelity and more. And then there is the ageism suffered by divas across the board! Classic operas prove that the issues of yesteryear are still very much relevant today. Quite frankly, women are sick of being put in a box, of any kind!

This game show-style piece features live comedy performance, original songs, and video with quiz show Q&A and audience interaction. It’s fives all around with questions asked and answered such as why did Trevor leave? Will he ever come back? What’s ‘cockrockera’? Who will win the air fryer? And why is our diva having a meltdown on stage? Will she recover? All is explained as audiences are encouraged to use their mobile phones (#poperaisintown), are pulled up on stage or given the chance to “Yo DJ” spin that wheel! It’s time to shake your maracas and ding your dong as Popera delivers the most iconic moments of opera coupled with pop!



"People sit through nearly two hours, or more of opera just to get to that one bit of that one Aria that they absolutely love," said Bronny Lane, Director, Popera. "We figured why not give them just the bit they love wrapped up in a fun piece of pop. This is a show we are really proud of that reflects our experiences across the industry as a whole on and off the stage.”



The show premiered in Australia before heading to Hollywood Fringe Festival for its worldwide debut. After a successful run at The Butterfly Club in Melbourne the show toured to Camden Fringe Festival. Bronny Lane, who also attended UCLA, is best known for her work as an entertainment publicist across comedy, theatre, music, film and television and counts Phil Mcintyre Live (Mythos Ragnarok), Buxstock, Laughing Stock Productions (Randy Feltface), Midsumma Festival and Live Nation (Sophie McCartney) as clients in the industry. Uma Dobia, is fresh off a hit, sold-out show titled “Intolerant” which played the Adelaide Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy, San Diego Fringe,Hollywood Fringe Festival and Camden Fringe Festival. Uma most recently returned from the USA where she received a fellowship with Nightingale Performing Arts Australia to perform and receive coaching.



For this production, the pair worked with Simon Reich to arrange and produce original songs written by the duo including “Popera Mash-up” and “Sex, Death & Politics,” frenetic pop come rap songs coupled with opera as well as a touching ballad titled “Opera Did The Girls Dirty” with lyrics like Puccini gave us the butterfly and Beethoven pulled off her wings. Local pianist, Isabel Cameron will provide keys on the night as Diedre with surprise guest appearances from Ben Sorensen as the Narrator and upcoming talent Lloyd Lohse as Trevor the Assistant.



If you love your cabaret dirty with an intellectual twist thrown in then Popera: Sex, Death & Politics is a cabaret show not to be missed. Tickets start from $24 and are available to purchase now.

