PIAF! THE SHOW Returns to Australia in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience the mesmerising journey of the iconic French chanteuse, Edith Piaf, in PIAF! The Show. After captivating audiences in more than 50 countries and selling over a million tickets worldwide, this musical extravaganza will return to Australia after the success of its previous tour, and now, for the first time, arrives in New Zealand.

Starring internationally acclaimed Nathalie Lermitte, hailed as Piaf's true musical heir, the show premiered in 2015 on Piaf's centennial birthday, drawing inspiration from the acclaimed film 'La Vie En Rose.'



Through two captivating acts, PIAF! The Show chronicles the remarkable rise of 'la Môme Piaf' (The Little Sparrow) from rags to riches, showcasing her unforgettable songs, including La vie en rose and Non, je ne regrette rien, against a backdrop of never-before-seen photographs and images of iconic Parisian locales from Piaf's era.

Conceived and directed by Gil Marsalla, PIAF! The Show is unanimously considered by Edith Piaf’s close friends, such as Ginou Richer, Edith Piaf’s private secretary, Germaine Ricord her friend, and above all Charles Dumont who wrote over 30 songs with Piaf including Non je ne regette rien and fellow performer and collaborator Charles Aznavour.

PIAF! The Show has sold out at Carnegie Hall in New York the Olympia in Paris and major venues across Europe and The Americas’

Singing is certainly a true vocation for Nathalie Lermitte. Indeed, at the age of six, she started performing. The day she turned eighteen was also the day she released her first album «Tu es tout ce que j’aime», two singles of which sold over 400,000 copies. In 1995 she opened for Michel Leeb at the Olympia with Herbert Léonard. At the same time, Nathalie Lermitte also recorded numerous theme songs for television series and cartoons.

1989 marked her first steps in musical comedy: she was hired to play the role of Cristal in «Starmania», which she performed for three years at the Théâtre Marigny in Paris and then on a national tour, ending in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. This was followed by a succession of roles in musicals in which she often played the role of Edith Piaf. In 2018, she joined PIAF! The show and has enjoyed worldwide success since.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DETAILS

Sydney

Thursday 15 May

State Theatre

Melbourne

Friday 16 & Saturday 17 May

Palms at Crown

Wellington

Thursday 22 May

The Opera House

Auckland

Friday 23 May

Great Hall

Christchurch

Saturday 24 May

James Hay Theatre

Perth

Thursday 29 May

Crown Theatre

Adelaide

Saturday 31 May

Norwood Concert Hall

Comments