PERMISSION TO SHINE Round Two Opens For Pop, Soul, and Folk Singers!

Play It Forward has announced that round two of Permission To Shine online singing competition opens today! The three sections in round two are Pop, Soul and Folk. Entries will close on Wednesday 5 August at 11.59pm!

Play It Forward's Artistic Director Dr Jonathon Welch AM says "round two will continue to give everyone from amateur singers, to music students and professionals singers from around the world, a chance to perform and in the process win cash prizes."

Jonathon continues "The Permission To Shine and Play It Forward teams have been so impressed with the entries that have come in for round one, which is still open until this Sunday July 12th, with so many talented singers from far and wide including Indonesia, USA, New Zealand and right across Australia"

We can't wait to see the entries for round two so make sure you get your entries in now. You have to be in it, to win it!"

Visit our website at playitforward.org.au/shine for all details and to enter! We can't wait to receive entries from amateurs and professional singers right around the globe!

All funds raised will go towards Play It Forward's inclusive arts projects and programs.

Thank you for supporting our work at Play It Forward! We love giving you all PERMISSION TO SHINE!

