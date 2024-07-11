PAW PATROL LIVE! RACE TO THE RESCUE Releases Final Tickets for Australian Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Final tickets have now been released for the 2024 Australian tour of PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”.

Tickets to several shows of this action-packed, music-filled production from Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group, and TEG Life Like Touring have sold out, so releasing final seats to meet the demand of Australian fans has become a priority. Tickets to these new 2024 Australian tour shows are now on sale at www.pawpatrollive.com.au

Further to this news, TEG Life Like Touring and VStar Entertainment Group is also thrilled to announce that Paramount+, 10 Play and Nickelodeon on Channel 13 have signed on as Major Sponsors of the PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” 2024 Australian Tour. This is welcome news to Melbourne-based TEG Life Like Touring and the company looks forward to continuing their long and successful relationship with Paramount Australia on this year's PAW Patrol Live! tour.

The PAW Patrol are returning in person and live on stage! The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, will visit Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide – and for the first time, Hobart – from July to September 2024.

It's the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay's Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small.”

“We are thrilled to partner with TEG Life Like Touring and VStar Entertainment Group to bring PAW Patrol Live! back to families in Australia. This unique stage production promises adventure at every turn, as the audience works together to help our heroic pups save the day,” said Rachel Karpf, Vice President of Experiences and Live Stage for Paramount.

“We know that children and parents alike will love experiencing their favourite pups back on stage," said Rachael Carroll, Managing Director, TEG Sport and Experiences. “Australian audiences overwhelmed us with requests for another PAW Patrol Live! tour so we are excited to be bringing this live show back at last.”

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience theatre, maybe for the first time. Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 5.5 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. Through an exciting storyline and upbeat music, Ryder and the pups share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

Comments