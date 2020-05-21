Open House Melbourne Moves Online in July 2020

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the precautionary measures advised by local and global health authorities, Open House Melbourne has made the pro-active decision to shift the Melbourne 2020 Weekend and July program online. The Open House Melbourne 2020 program will engage audiences in web-based architectural and design focused events leading up to a hive of online activity during the Open House Weekend, 25 + 26 July.

The program will be accessible anywhere, by anyone with an internet connection and the majority of events will be available free of charge.

A predominately digital event supports a responsive, accessible, inspiring and enjoyable program attune to our communities' current experience. A predominantly digital Open House provides a unique opportunity to do things differently; to innovate and engage with new collaborators and reach new audiences from not only across Melbourne and Victoria but around the world. It is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate one of the world's most liveable cities.

The full program of buildings and digital events will be announced in July.

Learn more at https://www.openhousemelbourne.org/2020-open-house-melbourne-program-update/.

