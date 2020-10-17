Music Industry Expert Dr. Sam Whiting Says Melbourne's Industry Must Be Supported

He went on to say that a lot of talent, and money, will be lost if these venues aren't supported.

University of South Australia music industry expert, Dr Sam Whiting recently spoke out, saying that Melbourne's live music industry must be supported by the government, Aussie Theatre reports.

"Bars and music venues have been mothballed for months and the long-term economic impact will be devastating," Dr Whiting says. "The live music industry is a precarious network that depends heavily on small-to-medium venues and other SMEs (publicists, promoters, local radio, record labels) - if these small businesses fail, the ecosystem collapses."



"Talent is nurtured in small venues, feeding the value-chain of venues and festivals that, prior to COVID-19, contributed approximately $1.5 billion dollars to the Victorian economy and attracted 18 million patrons annually."

Melbourne is home to more live music venues per capita than any other city in the world. Dr Whiting says that it is now time for the Victorian government to begin figuring out how they can reopen safely.

"With the industry now at breaking point, funding support cannot be administered via a top-down approach. Small venues need to pay their bills immediately if they are to survive, let alone drive positive economic impact and incubate the next generation of talent," he said. "It is vital that the Government looks at alternative options to support the industry, including outdoor events, which are being trialled in other parts of the country."

