Michael Cassel Group Launches Work Experience Program For 2026

Michael Cassel Group has announced their work experience and placement program for 2026. This vital program creates opportunities for secondary school, tertiary and vocational education students, recent graduates and early-career professionals to learn from Michael Cassel Group’s expertise as producers and presenters of world-class theatrical productions and live entertainment.

The work experience program will have three streams, across Michael Cassel Group offices and productions in Australia:

Work Experience for students currently enrolled in tertiary, vocational educations courses, or schools. Professional placement for recent graduates and early career persons. Professional placement for persons career transitioning within the industry.

Positions will be available across the company’s various departments and are open to Australian students aged 15 years and over.

The program aims to strengthen pathways into the performing arts and showcases the breadth of local and global career opportunities, empowering young people to see themselves as part of a vibrant arts sector, one that is vital to the cultural fabric of every great global city.

Michael Cassel, who was recently appointed to the NIDA Foundation Trust Board, expressed his commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent: “Having started my own producing career as a teenager, I know first-hand the impact that early industry experience can have. I was fortunate to benefit from work experience opportunities before commencing my professional career, and those experiences shaped the path I’ve taken ever since. Our education programs are incredibly important to me because I want to ensure the next generation of theatre professionals are prepared for significant, meaningful careers, both in Australia and on the world stage. Showing young people the variety of careers that exist, and continuing to provide opportunities for learning and development as they commence or change careers means that we will have a stronger, more connected industry for years to come.”

Michael Cassel Group is a leading theatrical producer in Australia. Local productions include Beetlejuice The Musical, MJ the Musical and the recently announced Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical.

Applications can be submitted at michaelcassel.com/workexperience